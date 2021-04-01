Rwanda: Mashami Criticises Niger Referee After Amavubi Elimination

The national football team head coach Vincent Mashami has criticised Niger referee Mohamed Ali Moussa for poor officiating in Rwanda's 0-0 draw against Cameroon in Douala on Tuesday night.

Amavubi failed to qualify for the Africa nations cup after failing to beat Cameroon and Cape Verde defeating Mozambique.

Amavubi ended the match with 10 players on the field after a red card was given to Olivier Kwizera for a foul on Cameroon striker Malong Kunde in the 54th minute, however Mashami failed to precisely say which decisions were bad or how they impacted on the national team.

"We were here to play and promote African football, it's not a gun battle, but looking at the way the referees behaved, they made some wrong decisions, we weren't happy about it," Mashami said.

Kwizera still number one in goal

Mashami also backed goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera after he got a red card, the second in many games. He was also red carded in the CHAN quarterfinal.

"He is still the first choice goalkeeper and we cannot crucify him for making a mistake".

Cameroon will host the 2021 edition of the Africa nations cup tournament.