Rwanda: Mashami Criticises Niger Referee After Amavubi Elimination

1 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team head coach Vincent Mashami has criticised Niger referee Mohamed Ali Moussa for poor officiating in Rwanda's 0-0 draw against Cameroon in Douala on Tuesday night.

Amavubi failed to qualify for the Africa nations cup after failing to beat Cameroon and Cape Verde defeating Mozambique.

Amavubi ended the match with 10 players on the field after a red card was given to Olivier Kwizera for a foul on Cameroon striker Malong Kunde in the 54th minute, however Mashami failed to precisely say which decisions were bad or how they impacted on the national team.

"We were here to play and promote African football, it's not a gun battle, but looking at the way the referees behaved, they made some wrong decisions, we weren't happy about it," Mashami said.

Kwizera still number one in goal

Mashami also backed goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera after he got a red card, the second in many games. He was also red carded in the CHAN quarterfinal.

"He is still the first choice goalkeeper and we cannot crucify him for making a mistake".

Cameroon will host the 2021 edition of the Africa nations cup tournament.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.