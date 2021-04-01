Rwanda: Volleyball - RRA Volleyball Sign Four New Players

1 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) women volleyball club has signed four new players ahead of the new season.

The four new arrivals include: Fillette Uzamukunda (Libero) from Ruhango, Louise Muhoza (center) from University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB) , Habiba Namalla (Left-attack) from Nkumba University and as well as Dinah Akello (middle-blocker) who was signed from Uganda Christian University (UCU).

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, RRA team manager Providence Mukamurenzi said she had 'full confidence' in the new signings.

"The management and club coach are of the view that bringing new players will lead to a competitive team in the coming season and other tournaments," she added.

"The four new players have already joined their colleagues and are waiting for the start of the new season," she explained.

The tax collectors won the league title in 2018 after defeating archrivals APR in play-offs.

At this year's African women volleyball Club Championship, RRA defeated Cameroon's Bafia to finish fifth while hosts Ahly (of Egypt) beat Carthage of Tunisia to win the title.

