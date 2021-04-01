Nigerian Resident Doctors Commence Strike Despite Meeting With Govt Delegation

Despite meeting with a federal government delegation to resolve pending issues, the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/242755-doctors-strike-fg-breached-agreement-says-nard-official.html">National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD)</a> commenced an indefinite strike on Thursday.

"We commence strike 8 a.m. today while we are still trying to evaluate the federal government's offer," the president of the association, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, told <a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a> Thursday morning.

The NARD had threatened to commence an 'indefinite strike' on Thursday if the Nigerian government fails to meet its demands including non-payment of allowances.

Mr Okhuaihesuyi said the resolution was reached after NARD's extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Saturday.

He said the ultimatum given to the federal government to meet the association's earlier demands will expire on March 31, with no significant achievement.

On Wednesday, a government delegation led by labour minister Chris Ngige met with the doctors to avert the strike.

Mr Ngige appealed to the aggrieved doctors to consider the damage their withdrawal of services would cause the country's health system already stressed by the coronavirus.

Resident doctors, who are undergoing training to become consultants, make up a large percentage of doctors in Nigeria's tertiary hospitals.

