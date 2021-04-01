Tanzanian Couple Sentenced to Life for Drug Trafficking

31 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — The High Court in Dar es Salaam has on March 31, 2021 sentenced a couple to life in jail after they were found guilty of drug trafficking.

The couple Shamim Mwasha and Abdul Nsembo all residents of the commercial capital will also lose their Landrover Discovery 4 which has been nationalized by the court.

The sentence was handed by Judge Elinaza Luvanda after listening to the defence and the state, saying that the court had found the defendants guilty on two counts.

The two allegedly committed the crime on May 1, 2019 at their residence in Mbezi Beach, Kinondoni District.

The couple was allegedly found in possession of heroin weighing more than 400 grams at their home in Mbezi Beach, Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to Mwananchi then, DCEA Operations Commissioner, Lieutenant Colonel Fredrick Milanzi said DCEA officers went to the couple's home after receiving information and conducted a search and found the bag containing the drugs and others were found in the back seat of the car.

"We conducted a search from 2:00 am to 7:00 am and found the drugs hidden and preliminary results from the Chief Government Chemist showed that they were heroin."

"Other items we found with them were five phones, bank cards, passports and various documents," said Lieutenant Colonel Milanzi.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.