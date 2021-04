Dr Philip Mpango was sworn-in Wednesday in Dodoma as the fifth Vice President of Tanzania since the introduction of Multiparty elections in 1995.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan witnessed the ceremony which was administered by the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma

Other delegates, include Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi, National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Head of Security Organs, religious leaders and senior government officials.