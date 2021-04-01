Zimbabwe: Ray of Hope for Zim Athletes

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have submitted names of local athletes for consideration for the 2021 Athlete Scholarship Programme.

The programme is run by World Triathlon.

The scholarships are meant to identify, and provide support, resources and expertise to athletes, from developing or emerging national federations, with the greatest need.

This is meant to help them compete at continental, and world level, over the Olympic Qualification period.

Triathlon Zimbabwe vice-president, Pamela Fulton, said they were in the process of submitting names, but did not reveal the identity of the athletes.

"We are in the process of submitting names for this scholarship. We did submit two names last year but they were considered too young, then, so hopefully, this year, being a year later, we get a positive response," said Fulton.

"The World Triathlon Scholarship Programme is designed to assist developing national federations with athletes, who have shown promise at continental and world level, and are seen as prospects for Tokyo 2020 and/or Paris 2024.

"They will be assisted with their individual specific needs, to help push them, to elite level.

"This could include travel and accommodation to camps, and qualifying events, massage and physiotherapy, and equipment support."

Fulton, who is also the national coach, said in the event their athletes benefit from the programme, it could make a huge difference, for the individuals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In triathlon, the qualifying process is very lengthy and requires much travel to specific events worldwide.

"The international recognition, and exposure, is massive for those athletes who are awarded scholarships, which in turn opens many other doors," Fulton said.

Athletes selected for the scholarship programme will be placed in a programme, in line with their specific needs, in the interest of their progressive development, to an elite level.

For athletes to be eligible for the scholarship, they should be registered and be in good standing, with their national federations.

They should have shown the ability to race, at a high standard in continental and World Cup level, competitions.

Meanwhile, two United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean triathletes, Matthew Denslow and Alex Colegrave, are considering taking part in the London Marathon, to be held later in the year.

Denslow could take part, with the hopes of raising money for the Breast Cancer Now.

Colegrave could take part, on behalf of WWF UK, a leading organisation in wildlife conservation and endangered species.