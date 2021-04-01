Nigeria: IG Launches Police Radio to Enhance Community Policing

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday launched the Nigeria Police 99.1 FM Radio, which he said would enhance the relationship between the police and communities.

Speaking while inaugurating the police radio located at the National Institute of Police Studies (NIPS), Jabi, Abuja, the IG said on assumption of office as the "20th indigenous Inspector-General of Police, we introduced some strategies to combat crimes and stabilise security across the country.

"As part of the implementation processes, we appreciated the need to bolster partnership and good working relationship between the police and the people in our various communities", he said.

According to the IG "one of these strategies is the construction and setting up of this community-based radio station, the Nigeria Police 99.1FM Radio, which is targeted at bringing the police closer to the people".

He said the radio station was a product of the community policing initiative, which emphasised smooth information flow aimed at strengthening the bond between the citizens and the police.

The IG said the frequency modulation radio had since commenced test transmission in line with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) code and operational regulations.

"The radio station will serve as a veritable avenue for the Nigeria Police to engage, enlighten and inform the public on policing activities and other security-related matters.

"It will also air phone-in programs to involve the citizens in the security of their localities especially on ways to spot and report crimes and other necessary steps to take in the event of a crime or security emergency", he said.

He noted that the medium of mass communication would enhance the interaction and people-oriented programs which would help strengthen police-citizen relations as well as serve as a trusted point for resolution of complaints by citizens