Ethiopia: Faithful Urged to Maintain Peace in Upcoming General Elections

ADDIS ABABA - The general public, religious institutions and other concerned bodies have to effectively discharge their respective responsibilities to maintain serenity in a bid to hold peaceful and democratic general elections, Ustaz Abubeker Ahmed.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), a renowned Muslim scholar and Chairperson of the Ethiopian Muslims Arbitration Committee (EMAC) Ustaz Abubeker stated that taking advantage of the existing religious freedom, religious fathers should preach the public particularly the youth to be morally responsible and peace-loving citizens.

He further said that peace is a must to hold tranquil election, and Ethiopians should draw important lessons from countries with better economic development.

"Ethiopians unquestionably understand the worth of peace and tranquility as most of them follow peace-loving religions," Ustaz Abubeker stated adding that but recently some odd activities are being practiced that need to be reined at infancy.

Abubaker further stated that, religious fathers have a responsibility to manage such futile attempts and attitudes via peace-preaching to their respective followers with a view to eliminating efforts geared towards disturbing national peace and security.

The instabilities in some parts of the country are directly or indirectly affecting every citizenry; hence, everyone should act wisely and responsibly to solve such tumultuous scenarios.

Before the reform in 2018, the previous government's interference in the internal affairs of religious institutions had caused various internal crises and much losses. He said, adding: "Religious institutions have now secured freedom following the reform."

"Well exploiting the relative freedom garnered, religious institutions should invest in promoting peace among congregations so as to keen their historic and religious responsibility intact thereby promoting peace during the coming election," he stated.

According to Abubeker, political parties should also act responsibly to preserve peace and security of the country via solely focusing on reason and ideological competition to win the election as peaceful election is in the hand of contending political parties and the general public.

The Ethiopian Herald 1 April 2021