Ethiopia's Economic Rise Driving Force for Diplomatic Pressure

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's broad-based reform of the past three years and its subsequent success in putting the nation along few world countries with positive economic growth is well acclaimed by global community, economics experts said, adding that the achievement also enticed diplomatic pressure.

Economics Professor at Virginia University Zelalem Teklu (PhD) told local media that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) leadership has brought about positive economic growth whilst helped the country to create strong private sector with better financial status.

According to the economist, the successes in the fields of development over the past three years also enabled to portray Ethiopia's positive image among the international community.

Sharing the above, another Economist and Senior Trade Policy Analyst at Alberta University Shiferaw Adilu (PhD) said that the current leadership has undertaken several reforms that help the country to make big leaps in creating huge employment for youth and projects which benefited scores of residents.

Besides ensuring equal benefit of citizens, Ethiopia's well acclaimed economic growth enabled the nation to join the level of few world countries with positive economic growth in the pandemic era.

Also, Ethiopia's new Foreign Policy is being formulated in the principle of synergy with a view to strengthening multifaceted cooperation and ensuring mutual benefits with neighboring and other countries.

Both scholars, noted, however, that Ethiopia's economic success and government's attempt to assert the country in international arenas have caused the currently intensified political and diplomatic pressure among some western states.

As to Shiferaw, the existing political pressure on Ethiopia is inevitable even the country is forming better diplomatic relations with the West.

"As the West was largely influenced by the misinformation and disinformation campaign of TPLF associates, they had not clear image about government's law enforcement operation and some countries have also the interest to capitalize on our internal strife." The diplomatic pressure has adversely affected Ethiopia's economy, tourism and others.

Zelalem said on his part that Ethiopia's growing economic dynamism, availability of large and strong workforce and the presence of innovative and influential individuals are contributing to the West's pressure.

"Ethiopia has adopted rightful policies that enabled it to register positive economic progress amidst COVID-19 and it should not surrender to the interest of powerful countries and accept unnecessary orders and questions that put its sovereignty into question."

Concerning international relations, he indicated that due attention should be given to public diplomacy and to establish strong connection and partnership with global actors thereby defending national interests in a coordinated manner. "Now, Ethiopia is in the period of political and economic transition and to sustain a positive diplomatic relationship, strengthening internal unity, focusing on a long-term interest and enhancing geopolitical role are crucial."

The experts further highlighted that Ethiopia should pursue its principled stance on the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and conduct the second filling of the dam per schedule. Aside from informing GERD's positive role to Nile lower riparian countries, Ethiopia is expected to build its economy, modernize military and exploit the Diaspora's role to sustain its formidable position in the Tripartite Talks, they recommended.

The Ethiopian Herald 1 April 2021