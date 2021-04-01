Ethiopia: Post-2018 Era Brings New Opportunities to Ethiopian Media

ADDIS ABABA - The new political system Ethiopia has witnessed since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) assuming of power in 2018 transforms the country's media from adversarial to democratic institutes and build the trust between the public and the outlets, communication expert said.

Journalism and Communication Assistant Professor at Addis Ababa University Mulatu Alemayehu (PhD) stated that the current administration has attached commendable consideration to utilize the media as democratic tool. The government has also widened the media landscape and invited the ex-exiled outlets to freely operate and report from the country whilst unblocking several websites.

The expert further noted that significant achievements have been gained in liberating the media system and shifting the accountability of state media from the executive body (ministerial offices) to the democratic institute, the House of People's Representatives.

Accordingly, new directors and managers are appointed to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), Ethiopian News agency (ENA) and Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority (EBA) in the past three years.

About pattern of media regulation, Mulatu said that the Ethiopian government has taken unprecedented steps to ratify the first-ever media policy and has taken the initiative to revise Freedom of the Mass Media and Access to Information Proclamation and other media laws. By the same token, the incumbent has demonstrated success in respecting freedom of expression and creating a vibrant and ethical media that accommodate diversity of thoughts.

Whilst the media have been discharging their role of public service orientation and making aware of their community, particularly about politics, ethnic media tendency has remained the main challenge.

Government's enormous investment in the expansion of journalism programs would have a paramount importance to the sector's professionalization and deliver journalists with professional caliber for the thriving industry, the scholar remarked.

The Ethiopian Herald 1 April 2021