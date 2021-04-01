Ethiopia: Geraille National Park - Wildlife Paradise:

COMPILED BY STAFF REPORTER

Geraille(also called Gerale National Park) is a park established recently, in 2006. The Park lies in Liben Zone, Southwest part of the Somali National Regional State, around 900 km southeast of Addis Ababa and 120 km north east of Moyle.

The park covers around 38,580 hectare of the region, and incorporates what used to be previously and known as the Borena Controlled Hunting Area, in Southern Ethiopia.

The Park was proposed by the Somali National Regional State to moderate different savannah wildlife life including rare animals like, Giraffe, African Elephant and even the Black Rhinoceros.

The Dawa River forms significant surface water feature for this arid site. The entire region is found inside a semi-arid zone and is described by prolonged dry season lasting up to seven months.

There are different types of fauna and flora in the park including the predominant vegetation type Acacia-Commiphora. 36 types of larger mammals have also been identified including bats. Major wildlife species conserved in Geraille Park includes Beisa Oryx, Grant's gazelle, Gerenuk, Lesser Kudu, and Guenther's Dik-Dik.

The Geraille National Park is rich in avian diversity. A total of over 164 species, including the endemic bird White tailed swallow (Hirundo meganesis), were recorded within the park.

The Park is found entirely inside the Juba/Shebelle Endemic Bird Area. Confined range species including the White-winged Dove and juba Weaver are occupants of the park. Geraille Park conserves more than 50 percent of birds listed in the Somali-Masai Biome Assemblage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Major woody plants include Acacia mellifera, A. brevispica, A. oerfata and various Commiphora spp. Habitats include grasslands, wodded grasslands, open shrubland,

With regard to vegetation, mostly the vegetation composition is made up of small trees and shrubs, which are 3-4 m in height. The dominant species include Acacia mellifera, Acacia oerfata, Acacia brevispica and several species of Comifora species.

The area is also characterized by grassland, open shrub land, dense shrub land, dense bush land, wooded grassland and riparian woodland/bush land. The dominant grass species include Ischamum species and Chrysopogon species. The area is generally rich in floral diversity as in the case of other parts of the Somali-Massai biome-East African evergreen vegetation type.

Endangered and critically endangered species, that are present and believed to be present in the area and undoubtedly need sound management for their future survival includes African Elephant (Loxodonta Africana), Rhinoceros (Diseros bicornis) and Giraffe (Girafa camelopardalis).