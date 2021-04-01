South Africa: SA's Covid-19 Cases Increase By 1,422

1 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's cumulative number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,548,157.

A total of 34,513 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with 1,422 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, a further 58 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 52 846 to date.

Of the latest fatalities, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal recorded 23 deaths each, while nine occurred in the Western Cape and two in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

According to the latest data, the recovery rate remains at 95% after 1 474 319 people recuperated from Coronavirus, while South Africa is currently home to 20 992 active cases.

The information is based on 9 879 348 tests of which 34 513 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to the Minister, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated is 263 878 as of 30 March 2020.

Globally, there have been 127 877 462 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 796 561 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

