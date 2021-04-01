Botswana: Competitions Crucial - Dipeba

Gaborone — Senior national athletics team coach, Justice Dipeba says regional and international competitions are crucial in helping althletes qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Speaking during an interview, Dipeba said participating in a number of international competitions, more athletes could qualify for the Olympic Games.

So far, he said they had received a number of invitations from other countries like Kenya and South Africa but due to financial constraints they could not honour all of them.

He noted however that they had been able to honour the invitation by South Africa to take part in ASA Athletix Invitational Meet, which ended on Tuesday.

Dipeba has stated that athletes did well to improve their rankings as well as maintain their fitness levels.

He said the two-week training in South Africa had made a great impact on athletes' fitness level.

He stated that to qualify for 200m, an athlete should register 20.2 seconds, stating that Isaac Makwala has registered 20:59 seconds.

Dipeba has said for athletes to qualify for 400m, an athlete should register 44.09 seconds

Ditiro Nzamani has clocked 46.77 seconds, Zibane Ngozi clocked 47:24 and Leaname Maotoanong clocked 47:68 seconds in 400m Men.

In 100m Rebeilwe Thwanyane clocked 10:93 seconds and in men's long jump, Thapelo Manaiwa jumped 7.62m.

He therefore hailed athletes for good performance during the just ended completions in South Africa.

Also, Dipeba noted that they were in talks with relevant stakeholders to help the team honour other international competitions in preparations for the games.

He further said Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development needed to facilitate invitations from different countries to help athletes maintain fitness level as well as having more athletes qualifying for the games.

He said they were working on making sure that the relay team qualifies for the Olympics.

However, he said that could only be possible, if they participate in a number of competitions.

He said local competitions were meant to work on fitness level, but for Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification, international invitations were crucial.

He further urged Batswana to rally behind the team by buying the BW united for Sport replicas, which was a campaign meant to finance sport in Botswana.

Dipeba said preparations needed money and most companies had been affected by COVID-19 adding that there was minimal sponsorship deals for athletes.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>