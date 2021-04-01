Botswana: Few Flu Cases Expected This Year

Gaborone — Few cases of common cold or influenza are anticipated yet again this year.

As the winter season approaches, Dr Tawanda Mashinya of Zeta Clinic predicted fewer flu virus cases as was the case last year, compared to the same period in the past years.

Dr Mashinya indicated that preventive health measures such as frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and wearing of masks when going out in public, have helped to reduce the chances of contracting flu.

He said patchwork of responses intended to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have had a huge impact on other common respiratory illnesses such as the common cold.

Meanwhile, Dr Mashinya has advised members of the public to take the flu shot as it could reduce the severity of flu and common cold.

He specifically encouraged vulnerable age groups such as the elderly, people with underlying conditions and children under the age of five, to be vaccinated.

"The combination of COVID-19 safe practices as well as receiving the annual flu vaccination has both proven to be very beneficial in slowing the spread of flu," he said.

He further advised people to seek medical attention if they had any flu-like symptoms, since they could also indicate COVID-19.

"COVID-19 and influenza viruses have a similar disease presentation and are both transmitted by contact, droplets and fomites," he said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>