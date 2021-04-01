Botswana: Army Worm, Elephants Threat to Food Security

31 March 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tshiamiso Mosetlha

Serowe — Click to see more pictures

The outbreak of fall army worm and destruction caused by elephants in the Central District are said be a threat to food security.

In an interview with BOPA, the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security Public Relation Officer, Mr Clifas Kemiso said if not properly controlled, the two would leave farmers empty-handed.

Mr Kemiso stated that due to the recent good rains, most farmers managed to plough, but their efforts were nullified by both the army worm and elephants.

He advised farmers to seek immediate assistance from agricultural demonstrators in their areas to secure the right pesticides for the worms, which he said were easiest to control when the larvae were still very small.

Meanwhile, he said some farmers in the district had complained about the excessive damage caused by elephants.

Mr Kemiso said the damage caused by elephants was excessive and appealed for prompt intervention from the relevant authorities.

He said some farmers spent money hiring people to assist in clearing weeds this year, which they may never recover, if elephants continued to raid their farms.

Some farmers said they reported the incidents to the relevant officers, but the officers never came to assess the damage.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.