Botswana: Kgosi Promotes Vaccine, Urges Others to Follow Suit

31 March 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bonang Masolotate

Tlokweng — Kgosi Puso Gaborone of Batlokwa also Ntlo Ya Dikgosi chairperson has exhorted his tribe to embrace government's effort of controlling COVID-19 through vaccination.

He made the exhortation Tuesday when together with his wife, Mohumagadi Thandiwe Gaborone, his deputy Kgosi Spokes Gaborone and other selected community leaders were vaccinated to mark commencement of the vaccination exercise and the launch of the ARM READY FOR LEMAO campaign in Tlokweng.

Kgosi Puso cautioned against vaccination resistance saying the ongoing campaign was meant to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Allaying fears, he said the vaccine was approved and used internationally therefore there was no need to doubt its effectiveness.

The Batlokwa chief said the royal couple resolved to take the vaccination to set an example.

"I have given you an example as your community leader and chief," he said.

Kgosi Puso also called on other community leaders who have been vaccinated to speak for the vaccine.

Those vaccinated should champion the vaccination campaign and attest to their wellbeing publicly, he said.

Kgosi Puso stressed that vaccination did not replace the COVID-19 health protocols of frequent washing or sanitizing hands, wearing of face mask and social distancing.

Greater Gaborone District Health Management Team member Dr Mothusi Mogatle reiterated the need to observe the protocols even after vaccination.

He said vaccination had always been part of the community explaining the only difference was that this time it was adults being vaccinated.

Vaccination would help the recipient's body produce antibodies to fight the virus, he explained adding that a second jab would be administered in 12 weeks to help recipients build a more resilient defence system.

Other dignitaries who received the jab include former MPs Mr Olebile Gaborone and Ms Shirley Segokgo-Molosiwa as well as women's rights activist Ms Emelda Molokomme.

