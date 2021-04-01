Nigeria: Kano Gets N800m Domino's Pizza, Cold Stone Outlets

1 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Umar Aminu

Eat 'n Go Limited, the master franchise of Domino's Pizzas, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry in Nigeria, has established an N800 million outlet in Kano in a bid to expand its businesses across the country.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Kano, the Group's Chief Executive Officer of the company, Patrick McMicheal, said the company is poised to continue to bring international brands to Nigeria as well as maintain standardisation in its operations.

He said the company has so far reached 12 states and a lot of research is put into its expansion projects which helped its operation, noting that it takes an average of N200m to establish an outlet in a state.

He said despite a global downturn last year, the company still carried out its N50 million educational support to 1,200 children that got enrolled in schools, saying they will enhance that by doing more through the foundation that supports the return to school programme.

Daily Trust reports that the first two Domino's Pizza and Cold Stone stores in sub-Saharan Africa were opened in Lagos, Nigeria, in August and September 2012.

Domino's Pizza is a $6 billion fast food giant and Cold Stone Creamery, a $1.5bn rising company.

