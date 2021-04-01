Gambia: UDP Opens Application for Presidential Candidate

31 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The United Democratic Party (UDP) says it's inviting applications for the position of the party's Presidential Candidate for the upcoming Presidential election slated for 4 December 2021.

The Point has learnt that the notice is as a result of the party's constitutional requirement.

"Applications will remain open until Wednesday 7th April 2021 at 00.00 am. All interested applicants are invited to submit their applications to the UDP Central Committee before that stipulated deadline."

"All interested applicants are advised to check and ensure that they meet the qualifications criteria for the office of President, as provided under Section 62 of the Constitution of The Gambia 1997."

"All applicants are further advised to address their applications to and submit the same to the Party's Central Committee headed by the National President at our UDP Manjai Bureau before the stipulated deadline."

"All applications will be vetted and considered by the Party's Central Committee for approval and subsequent selection by the Selection Committee, in accordance with Article 23, paragraphs 3 (b and c) of the Party's Constitution."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.