Gambia: UDP Opens Application for Presidential Candidate

The United Democratic Party (UDP) says it's inviting applications for the position of the party's Presidential Candidate for the upcoming Presidential election slated for 4 December 2021.

The Point has learnt that the notice is as a result of the party's constitutional requirement.

"Applications will remain open until Wednesday 7th April 2021 at 00.00 am. All interested applicants are invited to submit their applications to the UDP Central Committee before that stipulated deadline."

"All interested applicants are advised to check and ensure that they meet the qualifications criteria for the office of President, as provided under Section 62 of the Constitution of The Gambia 1997."

"All applicants are further advised to address their applications to and submit the same to the Party's Central Committee headed by the National President at our UDP Manjai Bureau before the stipulated deadline."

"All applications will be vetted and considered by the Party's Central Committee for approval and subsequent selection by the Selection Committee, in accordance with Article 23, paragraphs 3 (b and c) of the Party's Constitution."