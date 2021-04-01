Gambia: GFF 1st Division League Week-Eleven Update

The 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League week-eleven fixtures have witnessed thrilling and electrifying fixtures over the weekend.

Saturday matches produced three wins while Sunday clashes failed to produce a win, while the other three matched ended in a draw.

There was win for Banjul United, Hawks and Brikama United on Saturday while Real De Banjul, Gamtel and Waa Banjul all drew their matches played on Sunday.

Banjul United beat Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) 2-1 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Yundum.

The victory was Banjul United's second win in the league; Banjul based-team now collected 10 points; the defeat was Gambia Armed Forces third defeat of the season.

The Soldiers now bagged 19 points despite their slipping to Banjul United.

Hawks defeated BK Milan 3-1 in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau; Pa Faal and Captain Omar Sarr were on target for Hawks FC in the match.

B.K. Milan got their consolation goal after defender Modou Lamin Darboe scored an own-goal in the 79th minute of the match.

The win was Hawks fourth win of the season; the Red Devils now gripped 16 points while the defeat was BK Milan fifth defeat of the season.

The Bakau based-club is still with 11 points.

Brikama Utd beat Tallinding Utd 1-0 in a game played at the Live Your Dream Football Complex in Basori to bounce back in the country's top flight league after losing their previous league outings.

The Sateyba boy now collected 17 points while the Buffer Zone boys maintained their bottom three position in the league with 9 points.

Elite United and Waa Banjul went goalless in a game played at the Live Your Dream Football Complex at Basori.

The draw earned Elite United 13 points, a point behind Waa Banjul who secured 14 points.

Marimoo drew goalless with De Banjul to a goalless in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Yundum.

The city boys now registered their fourth draw of the season.

Real De Banjul now grabbed 19 points, leveling with GAF in the top three spots in the country's premier league.

The Manjai based- team, Marimoo and Elite United both secured 13 points each.

Gamtel FC drew 2-2 draw with struggling Wallidan in a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Sunday.

The Telecommunication boys, Gamtel now collected 11 points, a point above Wallidan with 10 points.

Match between the league leaders Fortune and Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) was postpone due to The Gambia's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the GFF, the postponement of match was necessitated to avoid a clash of domestic league match and national team's international engagement.