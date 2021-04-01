Gambia Finishes Top Spot in Group of AFCON Qualifiers

31 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia senior national team on Monday finished top spot in Group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite their 1-0 away defeat to Democratic Republic of Congo in their final group match played in Kinshasa.

The Scorpions snatched qualification to the continent's biggest football jamboree following their 1-0 home win over Angola in their qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Thursday prior to their clash with the Congolese, who missed qualification to the continent's biggest fray qualifiers after their 3-0 defeat away to Gabon.

The Gambia came for the maximum points to maintain their winning form in the qualifiers but slipped to the Congolese 1-0 thanks to Kazadi Kasengu's strike from penalty spot on the stroke of half time.

The Scorpions finished top spot in Group D of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 10 points despite losing to the Congolese.

Meanwhile, Democratic Republic of Congo finished third-place in Group D of the continent's biggest football fiesta qualifiers with 9 points in six group matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.