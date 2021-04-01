Gambia Finishes Top Spot in Group of AFCON Qualifiers

The Gambia senior national team on Monday finished top spot in Group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite their 1-0 away defeat to Democratic Republic of Congo in their final group match played in Kinshasa.

The Scorpions snatched qualification to the continent's biggest football jamboree following their 1-0 home win over Angola in their qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau last Thursday prior to their clash with the Congolese, who missed qualification to the continent's biggest fray qualifiers after their 3-0 defeat away to Gabon.

The Gambia came for the maximum points to maintain their winning form in the qualifiers but slipped to the Congolese 1-0 thanks to Kazadi Kasengu's strike from penalty spot on the stroke of half time.

The Scorpions finished top spot in Group D of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 10 points despite losing to the Congolese.

Meanwhile, Democratic Republic of Congo finished third-place in Group D of the continent's biggest football fiesta qualifiers with 9 points in six group matches.