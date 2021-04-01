Gambia: PPP Lawyer Clarifies High Court Judgement On Party's 2018 Congress

Lamin L.K. Mboge, the lawyer for the People's Progressive Party (PPP) on Monday explained to the media the logic behind the High Court judgment on the party's 2018 congress that led to Papa Njie's leadership.

Speaking to the media at his office along Kairaba Avenue, Lawyer Mboge stated that he understood that there was a lot of misconception and misunderstanding about the High Court judgment that was delivered on 1 March 2021, by Justice Bakary.

He, however, noted that in order to make a proper analysis and understanding of the judgment, people should know the genesis of the case leading to the judgment.

"The judge in particular from the beginning has been advising the plaintiffs to find a way of settling the issue from his experience, telling them that political cases take time and may drag on until after the elections."

PPP lawyer added that they had been going up and down until they realised that Alagie Yaya Ceesay was hospitalised, Alagie M.M. Taal lost interest in the case and had not been going to court. On the other hand, Papa Njie announced that he wants to be an independent candidate.

He indicated that no one supported the case with the lawyer having no choice but to go in for settlement.

"I could have said no and the result would be striking out the case which is different from consent but will be waste of time and resources" he said.

He added that counsel Ms Drammeh got news of the congress when we were in court and she was the one to inform the court about the party's planned congress on the 27 February.

Mboge further explained that the first condition they agreed on was to organise a congress where all eligible parties were free to contest for any position they might be interested in, which he said had been done.

He concluded by saying the 2018 congress was the one challenged in court and plaintiffs Alagie Yaya Ceesay and others had tried their level best to cancel that election because Papa Njie was appointed Ambassador; B.B. Darboe, whom they all were struggling for, said the election was not fair so he went on to register his own political party.