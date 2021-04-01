Gambia: GFF Warns Against Corporate Commercial Gains From NT Successes

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) wishes to inform the general public that it had seen flyers of a lunch organised by some corporate organisations in honour of The Gambia U-20 Team that finished third in the 2021 Total AFCON U-20 Championship in Mauritania.

The Federation was made aware of the initiative through Social Media and did not sanction it.

Thus, Football House deplores such actions and hereby warns individuals and organisations not to try to cash-in commercially on the recent successes of our national teams.

The Federation further wishes to remind the general public that the GFF is the custodian of Football in The Gambia and all rights to our various national teams.

Therefore, using the GFF Logo and images of the national teams for commercial purposes without the approval of the GFF shall not be condoned and legal action will be taken against violators.

Source-GFF