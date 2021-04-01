Gambia: Banky Wants One Term Presidency

31 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

Bankole Yao Jojo Ahadzie, commonly known as Banky , an aspirant for the upcoming presidential elections, says two term presidency is too much for African politics. He added that people tend to stay longer if they have two terms to serve.

He suggested that it was best to enact a one term presidency in the constitution because if one stays beyond one term, he would no longer work for the people but rather for himself. He assured that he would sign his one term resignation letter at the end of 2026, should he win the December polls.

According to him, he would entrench it in a way that nobody would be able to change it after his resignation.

Part of his manifesto, Banky said as a government, D1 billion would be invested in sports which he described as the only channel to build a proper football league that would pay money as salaries and attract players from other countries to come play in the Gambian league.

"Previous governments would punish communities for not voting for them and the best example is Yahya Jammeh, who had the longest time punishing the people of Kiang because he did not win there."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.