Gambia: Banky Wants One Term Presidency

Bankole Yao Jojo Ahadzie, commonly known as Banky , an aspirant for the upcoming presidential elections, says two term presidency is too much for African politics. He added that people tend to stay longer if they have two terms to serve.

He suggested that it was best to enact a one term presidency in the constitution because if one stays beyond one term, he would no longer work for the people but rather for himself. He assured that he would sign his one term resignation letter at the end of 2026, should he win the December polls.

According to him, he would entrench it in a way that nobody would be able to change it after his resignation.

Part of his manifesto, Banky said as a government, D1 billion would be invested in sports which he described as the only channel to build a proper football league that would pay money as salaries and attract players from other countries to come play in the Gambian league.

"Previous governments would punish communities for not voting for them and the best example is Yahya Jammeh, who had the longest time punishing the people of Kiang because he did not win there."