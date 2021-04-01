Gambia: Fortune, GAF and Real De Banjul Contend for 1st Division League Crown

31 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Fortune Football Club, Gambia Armed Forces and Real De Banjul are contending for the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League crown.

The trio are currently performing well in the country's top flight league campaign since the start of the league season in January 2021.

Fortune Football Club is currently leading the league with 22 points after 10 league matches with a game in hand against Gambia Ports Authority, who are also brawling for the league crown.

Real De Banjul and Gambia Armed Forces are both 19 points each in eleven league matches.

The duo will fray to win their matches to maintain their dreams of clutching the league trophy at the end of the season.

