Ghana: 2 Granted Gh¢100,000 Bail Over Unlawful Possession of Narcotics, Ammunition

Two persons who appeared before a Circuit Court at Jasikan, in the Oti Region, for unlawful possession of narcotics and ammunitions, have been granted bail to a sum of GH¢50,000 with three sureties each.

Godwin Kpodo Agbevitor,43, also known as (aka) landlord, and Samuel Agbeshi,39,alias Adah, pleaded not guilty,and the court presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, adjourned the case to April 13, 2021.

The acting Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Oti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra,yesterday.

He said the court ordered the accused to report to the police at Kwamekrom, in the Biakoye District, on every Friday, effective April 2, 2021.

ASP Nchor stated that the police at Worawora also in district, arrested the two for allegedly buying suspected G-3 ammunition and possessing wraps of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, at Kwame Abulkordzi, a suburb of Worawora.

He said 16 wraps of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, and 181 rounds of suspected G-3 ammunition, have so far been retrieved from two suspects.

As at the time of going to press, the accused were yet to meet the bail conditions and in police custody.