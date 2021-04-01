Ghana: Minority's Justification for Approving Ofori-Atta Disappointing

31 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has described as disappointing the reasons by the minority for the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Ministerof Finance.

Some supporters of the opposition NDC have expressed their disappointment in the NDC members on the Appointments Committee for supporting the approval of Mr Ofori-Atta.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who seconded themotion on Friday for the approval of the nominee by consensus on the floor, stated the move was to ensure the minister carried his own cross of economic mismanagement.

But in an interview later, Mr. Adongo said such justification was sad and a disappointment.

The Bolgatanga Central MP disclosed that he stayed away from the floor on Monday to register his disapproval of the decision of the minority members of the Appointments Committee.

"I didnot want to be seen as endorsing somebody I believeisbadfor Ghana. Ken Ofori-Atta epitomises all that is wrong with our financial and economic sector of Ghana and I am the last person to endorse such a move.

"That is why I wanted the records to show that I was absent; that is why I didnot even go there to sign," Mr Adongo stated.

His comments came after the former MP for Kunbungu also slammed the leadership of the minority for approving Mr Ofori-Atta.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.