Ghana: Minority's Justification for Approving Ofori-Atta Disappointing

The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has described as disappointing the reasons by the minority for the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Ministerof Finance.

Some supporters of the opposition NDC have expressed their disappointment in the NDC members on the Appointments Committee for supporting the approval of Mr Ofori-Atta.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who seconded themotion on Friday for the approval of the nominee by consensus on the floor, stated the move was to ensure the minister carried his own cross of economic mismanagement.

But in an interview later, Mr. Adongo said such justification was sad and a disappointment.

The Bolgatanga Central MP disclosed that he stayed away from the floor on Monday to register his disapproval of the decision of the minority members of the Appointments Committee.

"I didnot want to be seen as endorsing somebody I believeisbadfor Ghana. Ken Ofori-Atta epitomises all that is wrong with our financial and economic sector of Ghana and I am the last person to endorse such a move.

"That is why I wanted the records to show that I was absent; that is why I didnot even go there to sign," Mr Adongo stated.

His comments came after the former MP for Kunbungu also slammed the leadership of the minority for approving Mr Ofori-Atta.