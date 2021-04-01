Ghana: WRAF Donates Items to Nsawam Prisons

31 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

Nsawam — Women Relief Alliance Foundation (WRAF), an NGO, has donated food items, toiletries and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Female section of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The items donated included bags of rice, marcoroni, cooking oil, drinks, 1000 pieces of facemasks, 300 pieces of nose masks, hand sanitizers, pads, liquid soap, parazone.

The others are Veronica buckets, toilet rolls, used clothing, paper towels, sachet and bottled water.

Presenting the items, the Founder of WRAF, Mrs Radiya Muhammed, said the gesture was to help in the upkeep of the female inmates.

She said as women and children empowerment organisations, WRAF was concerned about the power, the vulnerable as well as prison inmates, especially female inmates.

Mrs Muhammed said prisoners were often shunned by the society and treated with disrespect and disdain.

She said prisoners were part of the society and needed to loved and cared for.

"Prisoners are outcasts and can play meaningful roles and be beneficial to the society after serving their sentence, if they were embraced as part of the society," Mrs Muhammed said.She said the items, especially the PPE, would help the prison officials to protect the inmates of the corona virus disease.

The Public Relations Officer of WRAF, Barry Musah explained the donation formed activities to mark the formal launch of WRAF established in 2019 to support the empowerment of women, care for children and the vulnerable in the society.

The Second in Command of the Nsawam Female Prisons, Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Esi Gomado, received the items and commended WRAF for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to support their upkeep and also protect them against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She appealed to other benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons, particularly the female section.

