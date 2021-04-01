Uganda: Parliament Declines to Withdraw National Health Insurance Bill

31 March 2021
The Independent (Kampala)
By Isaac Senabulya

Parliament has declined to support a proposal by the Ministry of Finance to withdraw the National Health Insurance Scheme Bill 2019 which is before the house for processing.

The bill was before the house for the first and second reading and a presentation of a report from the Committee of Health but the Ministry of Health had cited some inaccuracies and petitions from some stakeholders who wanted it withdrawn.

Health State Minister for General Duties Robinah Nabbanja had indicated that inaccuracies in chapter five of the bill on the contributions, was one of several items that needed revisiting.

However MPs Elijah Okupa, Mukitale Stephen and Sarah Opendi protested the withdrawal saying there was still room for consultations at other levels of processing the bill which would help the ministry rectify the anomalies.

This prompted the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to put a question to the house and the legislators all supported the stay of the bill prompting the Minister of state for health Robinah Nabbanja to concede. Health Committee Chairman Dr Micheal Bukenya went ahead to present the abridged version of the National Insurance Health Scheme report in support of the Bill.

Parliament moved ahead to consider the National Health Insurance Scheme Bill 2019 at the 2nd reading.

