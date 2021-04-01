Nigeria: Ebonyi Killing - Fish Out Culprits, South East Senate Caucus Tells IGP, Security Agencies

Abuja — THE South East caucus of the Senate has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu and other heads of Security Agencies to as a matter of urgency, fish out those responsible for the recent killing of natives in Ebonyi State communities.

According to the Senate Caucus, the masterminds of the act must not go unpunished like others before it.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the Chairman, South East Senate Caucus and former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the lawmakers described the killings as unfeeling.

The South East Senators said,,"This act is most unfeeling and gruesome; and we condemn it in totality. But more importantly, this must not go unpunished like others before it.

"It is imperative to warn that the Nigerian state is fast delegitimising itself by its failure to discharge the primary purpose of government, which is security and welfare of the people, as clearly prescribed in Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution.

"The widespread killings and all manner of violent crimes across the country have continued to worsen because the perpetrators walk away with their crimes, never arrested or brought to book.

"Therefore, this is particularly a call on the Inspector General of Police and the heads of security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the Ebonyi killing to book expeditiously. To do otherwise will amount to further loss of government's exclusive power of coercion to non-state actors and brigands, leaving citizens and constituent parts of the country with no option than to further resort to self-help "

The Caucus while consoling with the Government and people of Ebonyi State on the sad development, said, "We stand in sympathy and solidarity with the Government and people of Ebonyi State over this dastardly incident and will give every necessary support to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book", the statement concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria