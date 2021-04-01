Uganda: Govt Urged to Make Solar Viable Alternative to Hydro Power

31 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Sam Caleb Opio

Uganda needs to tap into renewable energy as a backup to hydro power, the Commissioner Vocational Training Safina Musenero has said.

Speaking at the launch of the Solar Renewable Energy Skills and Environmental Education Programme at Don Bosco Vocational Institute in Kamuli District, Dr Musenero said government needs to put a coordinated and responsive system that can tap into the renewable energy since the pace of hydro power penetration has been a little slow. Solar energy, she added, because of its stability, will be a good backup for hydro energy, especially in rural setups, where power stability has been a problem.

"We need to tap into renewable energy as back up since only 29 per cent of Ugandans are accessing hydro power energy," she said, noting that the rural electrification project has been slow due to the cost involved.

The Solar Renewable Energy Skills and Environmental Education Programme, which has so far passed out 62 solar energy electricians in the districts of Kamuli, Luweero (Bombo) and Lamwo, is part of the larger plan that seek to promote solar energy as an alternative energy resource.

The programme which is run under a partnership between Don Bosco Kamuli Vocational Institute, Sendea Academy and support from Austrian Development Cooperation, will seek before the end of the year to at least pass out 200 solar experts.

Dr Musenero also noted that government will work closely with solar related training institutions as a way of standardising operations of solar energy as well as creating a buffer for other energy sources.

Ms Loy Florence Kyozaire, the Sendea Academy chief executive officer, challenged government to support solar related initiatives as well as establishing supportive policy instruments to enhance harvesting of solar energy, which can be an alternative source of energy, especially in rural areas.

Uganda has a renewable energy production potential of about 5,300 Megawatts.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.