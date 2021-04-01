Liberia: School Authorities Receive Food And Cash Donations

-As CDC Sets To Launch L$30, M Students Tuition Aid In Bong Tomorrow

Ahead of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Bong County chapter thirty million Liberian Dollars 'Students Tuition Aid Program' launch in Gbarnga, Bong County with funding from its chairman emeritus and Minister of States for Presidential Affairs, Nathanael F. McGill, the party has begun the distribution of food and cash to the nine educational School Districts in the County.

The pending activity of the Party in the County which was to be launch on March 26, 2021 was postponed to April 2, 2021 due to the second County tour of President Dr. George M. Weah.

Addressing the Press in Gbarnga, Bong County recently the desk writer of the CDC Bong chapter now chairman of the Party, Sayblee Menebai Varyao Weyea and District#3 Representative J. Marvin Cole said the food distribution and cash donations are intended to feed the students who are to attend the scholarship launching program.

The CDC Bong County chapter donated over three hundred bags of 25 kg rice and four hundred thousand Liberian Dollars to the nine educational School Districts in Bong County.

The nine educational Districts in Bong County are Zota School District, Salala School District, Suakoko District, Panta School District, Kokoyah School District.

Other are Gbarnga School District one, Sanoyea School District, Fuamah School District and Gbarnga School District two.

The Zota School District received 40 bags of 25kg rice, Salala School District received 50 bags of 25kg rice, Suakoko District received 50 bags of 25kg rice, Panta School District received 40 bags of 25kg rice, Kokoyah School District received 20 bags of 25kg rice, Gbarnga School District#1 received 60 bags of 25 kg rice, Gbarnga School District#2 received 60 bags of 25 kg rice among others.

According to the two officials of the Bong County CDC, the thirty million Liberian Dollars students tuition aid program will benefit students from 7th to 12th grade across the County.

They revealed that the tuition aid will be held under the name 'CDC Bong County Students Tuition Aid Program'.

The ruling CDC Bong County chapter leaders said the students tuition aid program is intended to ease some of the difficulties parents are going through in the County in paying their child or children school fees at various campuses in the County.

Furthermore, the CDC leaders said the Secretarial of the Party in the County have been changed with the authority to create a database relevant to the pending tuition aid program.

Additionally, the CDC leaders said after the launch of the thirty million Liberian Dollars in the County, by April 10, 2021 they will become the payment of school going kids' tuitions in the County.

Rep. Cole furthered that the government of President George M. Weah is interested ensuring that the masses are lifted from poverty to prosperity, something he said is the agenda of CDC government.

He assured citizens that as Representative of Bong County Electoral District#3 and very close to President Weah, he will continue to advocate for the benefits of the people in the County.

Speaking at the donation ceremony in the County, the County Educational Officer for Bong County, Armah N. Varfee lauded officials of the CDC Bong chapter for their farsightedness in helping struggling students in the County.

He said they as academicians are happy for the donation, noting that parents of the beneficiaries' schools are happy for the pending payment of their children school fees in the County.