Liberia: President Weah Issues Statement, Imposes Curfew Throughout in Maryland Statement By His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia Regarding the Violence in Maryland County

1 April 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

MARCH 31, 2021

MY FELLOW CITIZENS:

I am concerned about the recent developments in Maryland County. I have been informed of the gruesome killing of a young man in Harper City, Maryland County recently. Although a suspect was apprehended by the police and incarcerated pending subsequent investigation in accordance with due process of law, we have seen residents of Harper City, as well as Pleebo City, take to the streets to protest the killing. Some of them have engaged in wanton acts of destruction against private property and public facilities, including the burning down of police stations and other Government buildings.

I would like to assure the people of Maryland County that this killing has claimed the urgent attention of the Government, and will be thoroughly, promptly and fully investigated. The perpetrators will face the full weight of the law.

Meanwhile, I admonish the residents of Maryland County not to take the law into their own hands, but to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding, so that the criminal justice system can take its course. Any grievances should and must be channeled through the legal process, as Government will not condone lawlessness and violence at any time and from anyone.

In order to keep the peace, and to ensure that law and order prevails, a curfew is hereby imposed throughout Maryland County from tomorrow, April 1, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. until otherwise ordered. This curfew will be strictly enforced by the police, who will be supported by the Joint Security Forces. All residents of Maryland County are advised to take heed and govern themselves accordingly.

I thank you.

May God Bless Liberia.

