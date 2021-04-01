Liberia Gets New Tourism Organization

1 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A new tourist organization- Pepper Adventure has been established in Liberia. Speaking in an interview with reporters in Monrovia on Wednesday, Pepper Adventure Country Representative in Liberia Mr. Ambrose N. Wiagbe said the organization will provide services as assistance and information on cultural, historical and contemporary heritage to people on organized sightseeing and individual clients at educational establishments, religious and historical sites, including museums, and various tourist sites in Liberia.

He noted that Pepper Adventure is prepared to point out the way and lead others on a trip or tour. Generally, a tourist guide and will l work at a specific location, city or province. In some cases, guides qualify to guide throughout an entire country.

Mr. Wiagbe said Liberia is a country in West Africa that shares borders with Sierra Leone in the west, Guinea in the north and Côte d'Ivoire in the east and in the south with the Atlantic Ocean, noting the capital, Monrovia is home to the Liberia National Museum, which has exhibits of national culture and history.

Around Monrovia are palm-lined beaches like Silver and CeCe, and along the coast are beach towns includng the port of Buchanan, in Grand Bassa Counrty and the laid-back Robertsport in Grand Cape Mount County.

He indicated that Tourism forms a small part of the national economy of Liberia, and recalled that in the past, many tourists visited Liberia, mostly from the United States of America.He noted that Liberia's economy, including the tourist industry, was badly damaged by civil war in the country, and has only just started picking up with the launch of a Tourism Association here.

"Traveling to Liberia under the auspices of Pepper Adventure gives one an unique opportunity to experience the adventures of one of Africa's last tropical rainforests. Pepper Adventure's trips are for those who are curious to enjoy challenges and like to experience new cultures and ways of life." He explained.

The former tourism staff of the Ministrry of Information stressed that Liberia is an amazing country with a fascinating history which is a sublime destination that leaves no one unaffected, adding that anyone who is already in Liberia, should not hesitate to contact the new tourist organization because they will be happy to help them with arrangements to make their visit here memorable.

According to him, Pepper Adventure with well qualified staff can arrange trips in Liberia and from abroad as well as a trip from Sweden to Liberia starts in Stockholm, Sweden with return 10-15 days later.

"We can also give a unique experience to those traveling with us and therefore, we have a limited number of seats allocated to each trip. In our trips from Sweden to Liberia; flight, accommodation, breakfast, transportation, driver, guide and fees to activities are included in the price."

