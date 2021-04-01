Liberia: Opposition Divided On Printing Money

1 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

River Gee County district#3 Representative Francis S. Dopoh, terms as 'baseless and immoral', recent call by the chairman of the opposition Liberty Party Musa Bility for opposition lawmakers to boycott the signing of a resolution that would approve request by the Cenral Bank of Liberia to print fresh family of Liberian bank notes, totaling over LRD48 billion.

On Friday, March 26, while visiting Lofa County, Chairman Bility urged the leadership of the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) to ban its lawmakers who approved the printing of LRD48.7 billion banknotes from contesting on the CPP's tickets in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

He said the CPP will ensure that all those representatives who signed the resolution for the government to print new money won't be allowed to contest on its ticket.

Mr. Bility, also a businessman, claimed the government's plan to print new banknotes is an attempt to enrich officials of Weah Administration.

But Rep. Dopoh counters that in every political institution there are multiplicity of views which cannot be controlled by mere individual opinion other than thru administrative dialogue.

The River Gee County lawmaker explains there was no time that Mr. Bility, as National Chairman of the Liberty Party, called LP lawmakers and urged them to resist the printing of new family of banknotes.

He says the statement by the LP chairman has no effect on the CPP, as it remains focused on acting and working in the best interest of the ordinary Liberians.

He reiterates his support for the printing of new banknotes, adding that he has ensured the issue of audit and control for currency deployment is placed in the resolution.

Dopoh at the same time calls on fellow CPP Lawmakers in the Legislature to go beyond party lines and work in the interest of the country.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.