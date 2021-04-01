Liberia: Opposition Divided On Printing Money

River Gee County district#3 Representative Francis S. Dopoh, terms as 'baseless and immoral', recent call by the chairman of the opposition Liberty Party Musa Bility for opposition lawmakers to boycott the signing of a resolution that would approve request by the Cenral Bank of Liberia to print fresh family of Liberian bank notes, totaling over LRD48 billion.

On Friday, March 26, while visiting Lofa County, Chairman Bility urged the leadership of the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) to ban its lawmakers who approved the printing of LRD48.7 billion banknotes from contesting on the CPP's tickets in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

He said the CPP will ensure that all those representatives who signed the resolution for the government to print new money won't be allowed to contest on its ticket.

Mr. Bility, also a businessman, claimed the government's plan to print new banknotes is an attempt to enrich officials of Weah Administration.

But Rep. Dopoh counters that in every political institution there are multiplicity of views which cannot be controlled by mere individual opinion other than thru administrative dialogue.

The River Gee County lawmaker explains there was no time that Mr. Bility, as National Chairman of the Liberty Party, called LP lawmakers and urged them to resist the printing of new family of banknotes.

He says the statement by the LP chairman has no effect on the CPP, as it remains focused on acting and working in the best interest of the ordinary Liberians.

He reiterates his support for the printing of new banknotes, adding that he has ensured the issue of audit and control for currency deployment is placed in the resolution.

Dopoh at the same time calls on fellow CPP Lawmakers in the Legislature to go beyond party lines and work in the interest of the country.