Liberia: NEC Ends M&E Workshop On Dec 8 Elections

1 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), through its Monitoring and Evaluation, M&E Section, has ended a two-day national stakeholders Lessons Learned Conference from the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and Referendum in Monrovia, with participants advancing several recommendations to improve the electoral system in Liberia.

The recommendations amongst other things called on the NEC to submit a realistic budget to the National Legislature for approval, two years prior to the conduct of the Special Senatorial Elections and General Elections in Liberia.

The Liberians are calling on the NEC to ensure that the Government of Liberia provide special security protection for women candidates during elections, make mandatory more civic and voter education messages targeting women and people with disabilities and to also identify more accessible polling centers for people with disabilities.

Representatives from political parties, civil society organizations, diplomatic missions, as well as the Government of Liberia made the recommendations Wednesday, 31 March 2021 at the Monrovia City Hall.

The United Nations Development Program Electoral Support Office in Liberia provided the funds for the NEC lessons learned conference from the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and Constitutional Referendum.

Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

