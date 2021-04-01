Liberia: NEC to Release Referendum Results Today

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), says it will on today, Thursday announce the final results from the 8 December 2020 Constitutional Referendum conducted in Liberia.

A statement from the NEC issued Wednesday, 31 March 2021 says, the release of the 2020 referendum results, follow the reporting of one hundred percent results from all polling centers across the fifteen Counties in Liberia.

The NEC statement said, the 2020 referendum results will be released by 10:30 in morning on Thursday, 1 April 2021 in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall, on the Compound of the National Elections Commission, on 9th Street, in Sinkor.