Liberia: NEC to Release Referendum Results Today

1 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), says it will on today, Thursday announce the final results from the 8 December 2020 Constitutional Referendum conducted in Liberia.

A statement from the NEC issued Wednesday, 31 March 2021 says, the release of the 2020 referendum results, follow the reporting of one hundred percent results from all polling centers across the fifteen Counties in Liberia.

The NEC statement said, the 2020 referendum results will be released by 10:30 in morning on Thursday, 1 April 2021 in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall, on the Compound of the National Elections Commission, on 9th Street, in Sinkor.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.