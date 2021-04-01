Uganda: Scores Injured as Speeding Truck Rams Into Luweero Water Offices

31 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Dan Wandera

Police in Luweero District are investigating circumstances under which a speeding truck lost control and rammed into the National Water and Sewerage Corporation offices near Luweero District Head quarter offices on Wednesday afternoon.

Luweero District Police Commander, Mr Abraham Tukundane said the survivors have been rushed to Luweero Hospital as investigations continue to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"The truck Reg. No. UBE042A that carrying bricks lost control and rammed into the NWSC offices injuring several people at the water offices. We have not registered any deaths although two of the victims suffered severe injuries," Tukundane said briefly.

Mr Robert Ssentongo, an eye witness who was at the water offices at the time of the accident said that the speeding truck rammed into the offices at about 11: 45 am.

"We scampered and fled to one corner of the building as the truck rammed into the offices. Luckily, no death was registered although the offices had more than 20 people including several outside the offices," Ssentongo claimed.

NWSC Area Manager for Luweero, Mr Ronald Kisakye who survived with minor injuries told the Daily Monitor that they were yet to assess the damage but all the staff that were inside the offices are safe.

"Several of our staff at the offices sustained bruises as we scampered for safety. The situation is terrible because the speeding truck destroyed several properties including vehicles and office property. We thank God that we are all safe," Kisakye told the Daily Monitor.

