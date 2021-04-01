Tanzania: Dodoma City to Centralise Timber Business

1 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DODOMA City has identified and prepared two new sites where timber traders will be relocated to conduct their business in a more centralised and organised manner, it has been announced.

Dodoma City Director Joseph Mafuru told the media that they have already prepared two sites in Kizota and Nzuguni wards next to Job Ndugai Central Market where the traders will relocate from their current site close to Jamhuri Stadium.

He said after three months the area will be ready for traders to relocate, saying the move aims to accommodate more timber traders and avoid inconvenience to traders and their customers.

Mr Mafuru said the Jamhuri Stadium area is currently overcrowded, which has caused public outcry from road users who were being inconvenienced.

"The situation posed a safety risk to motorists and other road users as well as traders themselves," he said.

He further said all timber traders across the city will be required to relocate to the earmarked sites.

"Timber sellers have been given a notice of departure, and if you look at many places here in the city centre, you notice timber scattered everywhere, even in public areas, that is not acceptable," he insisted.

"We had not made any move to solve this problem ... this is why I directed the city planning officers to allocate areas to centralise the timber business," Mafuru said.

Mafuru believed that the move intends to have a well-planned city and its citizens to be economically self-sufficient. To achieve that, he said every businessman must have an improved business permanent address.

For her part, a timber businesswoman, Ruth Jones said they are happy to have a permanent location prepared despite the fact that in the early stages, they will have a challenge in finding customers.

However, she said working in the city centre easily enables them to get customers, and she is somewhat worried about the new site.

Vera Ngamale, another trader on her part urged city fathers to complete the infrastructure in the newly allocated areas and make all timber traders move to the designated areas.

"They must make sure they move all traders to the designated areas at once and not leave others to operate in the city centre, because customers will be scarce at the new sites," he said.

