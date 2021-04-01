Tanzania: Two More Bodies Found at Accident Site

TWO more bodies have been found at the site of a horrific bus accident on Tuesday evening, which involved a Machame Investment Bus that was en-route to Arusha from Dodoma.

It brings to eight the number of people who died in the accident that occurred at Kiongozi area in Babati District, Manyara Region.

Six people died on the spot, including four males and two females, where two more bodies were discovered later in the evening at the wreck as the remains of the bus were being moved, which brought the number to eight, including the bus driver.

Manyara Regional Police Commander (RPC) Paul Kasabago confirmed the accident, adding that the remains of the deceased were preserved at Babati District Hospital in the region.

"Heavy rains pounded the area, and we suspect the accident was caused by slipperiness of the road which caused the bus to lose control and overturn into a trench," RPC Kasabago pointed out.

The Acting Chief Physician of the hospital, Dr Aretus Laurent confirmed that they received the two bodies later that evening.

He further revealed that the number of casualties received at the hospital reached 53, including 34 men and 19 are women, adding that four of the injured were referred to another hospital.

Manyara Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Joseph Mkirikiti said that the bus was carrying students from various universities which were closed recently for Easter holidays and were heading home.

"Investigations are still in progress as we are trying to find out which universities the students are from," asserted RC Mkirikiti as he sympathized with the families of the deceased.