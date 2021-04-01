Tanzania: Samia Tweaks Cabinet

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday sent an early strong message to her aides with a mini cabinet reshuffle, insisting that there will be no room for underperformers.

The President tweaked the cabinet, bringing in four new faces and relocating nine others, to increase efficiency in her government.

The Head of State announced the surprise changes on Wednesday at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma, shortly after the swearing-in event of the Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango.

She also appointed three new Members of the Parliament; the appointees are Ambassador Dr Bashiru Ally who was the Chief Secretary, Amb Liberata Mulamula and Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk.

In her new cabinet line-up, President Samia appointed Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Services Management and Good Governance, with previous holder of the docket Mr George Mkuchika appointed Minister in the President's Office without Portfolio.

Ms Ummy Mwalimu has been transferred to the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, replacing Selemani Jafo, who has been appointed the Minister of State, Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment).

President Samia has also appointed Godfrey Mwambe the Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office Investment, as she retained Jenista Mhagama as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi has been transferred to the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, replacing Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, who becomes the Minister for Finance and Planning.

Dr Nchemba fills the void left by the former Minister, Dr Philip Mpango, who has been appointed the new vice-president, while Amb Mulamula becomes the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The Minister of State in the President's Office- Investment Prof Kitila Mkumbo has been transferred to the Industry and Trade portfolio.

Other ministers who have retained their positions include William Lukuvi (Lands Housing and Human Settlement Development), Eng Leonard Chamuriho (Works and Transport), Jumaa Aweso (Water), Prof Joyce Ndalichako (Education, Science and Technology), Prof Adolf Mkenda (Agriculture) as well as Dr Faustine Ndugulile (Communications and Information Technology)

The list also has Elias Kwandikwa (Defence and National Service), Dotto Biteko (Minerals), Innocent Bashungwa (Information, Arts, Culture and Sports) as well as Dr Doroth Gwajima (Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children).

The President also retained Dr Medard Kalemani (Energy), Dr Damas Ndumbaro (Natural Resources and Tourism) Mashimba Ndaki (Livestock and Fisheries) and George Simbachawene (Home Affairs).

The president, meanwhile, appointed Hamad Masauni as new Finance and Planning Deputy Minister, Amb Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and Hamad Hassan Chande in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment).

The President has transferred Mwita Waitara from Vice-President's Office to the President's Office Public Services Management and Good Governance as she has also retained Mr Deogratius Ndejembi to his same position in the docket.

Other deputy ministers who have been transferred to new dockets are Mwanaidi Ali Khamis from Finance and Planning to the Community Development Portfolio of the Ministry of Health, and Pauline Gekul, who becomes the Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

Former Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Abdallah Ulega, has been transferred to the Livestock and Fisheries in the same capacity.

President Samia said she has transferred Mr Ulega to Livestock and Fisheries docket following his outstanding performance when he was serving the post in the first five years of the fifth phase government.

Mr William Ole Nasha has also been transferred from Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ministry to the Prime Minister's Office- Investment Portfolio.

The deputy ministers who have been retained in their portfolio in the mini cabinet reshuffle include David Silinde and Dr Festo Ndugange, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governance.

Others are Patrobas Katambi and Ummy Nderiananga (Prime Minister's Office Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Dr Angelina Mabula (Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development), Eng Maryprisca Wilfred Mahundi (Water), Dr Godwin Mollel (Health) and Geoffrey Mizengo Pinda (Constitution and Legal Affairs).

Mr Kipanga Juma Omar (Education, Science and Technology) Mary Francis Masanja (Tourism and Natural Resources) Stephen Byabato (Energy) Eng Godfrey Kasekenya (Works and Transport), Hussein Bashe (Agriculture), Prof Shukrani Manya (Minerals) Exaud Kigahe (Industry and Trade) Khamis Hamza Khamis (Home Affairs) as well as Eng Mathew Kundo (Communications and Information Technology).

The ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in today, the president said, asking all members of the cabinet to work hard as she will not hesitate to drop under performers.

She also instructed ministers to make better use of their deputies by assigning them duties for their portfolio to deliver, saying there are some ministers who don't utilise their deputies well.

"On top of that, you have to respect each other and have a good understanding and ensure you achieve your goals accordingly," she said, giving a three months ultimatum for the new minister and the deputy minister for Investment portfolio in the Prime Minister's Office to form the office and perform accordingly