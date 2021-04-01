Tanzania: Simba Will Crack Vita, Says Manula

SIMBA'S number one goalkeeper and national team player Aishi Manula, has stated that his team is well-drilled to win the vital CAF Champions League match against As Vita at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam this Saturday.

Manula made these remarks at Mo Simba Arena where the team was drilling for the crucial Saturday's game. He explained that the team is working hard to ensure victory, despite winning 1-0 in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in their first encounter.

The preparations clearly show that Simba don't want to be overwhelmed by the victory in DRC. Manula noted that the reasons are because AS Vita are among the biggest and most experienced clubs in Africa.

"Vita is a very good team and is among the best clubs in Africa. This is because their success is huge, and they have a good history in the African Champions League. We are not overwhelmed with the result we got in DRC, so our preparations are to make sure we win the game. "

"Basically the victory we got in Congo gives us the impression that if we could win away we could win here at home."

Manula added that the victory is important to them as it will give them a ticket to the quarter-finals.

"We will make sure we put a lot of efforts into the preparations to see how we secure an early ticket to the quarter-finals." He further stressed that the Champions League has certainly not been an easy competition as all teams show diligence and seek for better results at home and away.

"The Champions League cannot be compared to anything else; in the Champions League the preparations are always stiff and you need to do well. In the Champions League it does not matter if you are at home or away all the matches are the same, every team is looking for results. " Manula further thanked the fans for the love and support they gave even when they were streaked from entering the stadium.

"The fans should continue to give us support, even in the last game we witnessed that they were not given permission to enter the stadium but they showed their will by closely following the game outside the stadium." In a humble way Manula thanked God for ensuring they attain positive results but also congratulated the whole team for working hard and collecting four clean sheets in the group stage.

"Inshallah we are heading to our most important game with Vita. Our hope is to be able to win but also the victory we will get and continue to make another clean sheet." Meanwhile, Simba have nominated Aishi Manura, Luis Miquissone and Joash Onyango for the Emirate Aluminum Simba Fans Player of the Month awards.

The names of the nominees were recently listed via their official Instagram account. It is for the second time Miquissone and Onyango have been shortlisted since the awards were launched this month. In the first edition Miquissone emerged victorious in February.