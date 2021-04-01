Tanzania: Youths Thumb Up Govt for Access to Credit

1 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE YOUTH Partnership Countrywide (YPC) has applauded the government for continuing to improve the existing youth policy, especially on smoothing the term for access to credit.

Speaking to reporters at a youth forum in Dodoma, YPC Youth Institute Executive Director Israel Irunde said the youth policy now allows lending to a group consisting five to ten young people as never before.

"Since last year, we have talked a lot about helping young people.

Why should young people be given loans when they are not acquainted or related to each other? Why people with disabilities are forced to cluster in a group of ten people when it is difficult to bring even two," he said.

He added that recently, Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Selemani Jafo announced a new regulation on loans for special groups, including youths.

Under the new regulations, youths can get loans even if they are less than five in a group, while people with disabilities can get government loans at individual level.

In addition, Irunde urged the government to continue supporting the youth, as well as improvements of the existing labour relations laws.

"Too often we have fought to ensure that young people have a conducive working environment. Young people should not be used as a scapegoat; they should feel that they have a better future," he insisted.

For her part, the Representative from the Prime Minister's Office - Labour, Youths, Employment and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Amina Sanga called on youths to continue taking advantage of the various opportunities offered by the government, including volunteer training to build their capacity.

"Young people need to wake up; the challenge for the youth is that when someone invites them in a capacity building session, their first question is whether they will be provided with an allowance. They don't care about the content of the session," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.