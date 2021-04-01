Tanzania: Ambassador Kattanga Appointed New Chief Secretary

TANZANIA'S Ambassador to Japan Hussein Kattanga has been appointed the new Chief Secretary, replacing Ambassador Dr Bashiru Ally.

The new appointment was announced on Wednesday by President Samia Suluhu Hassan who also nominated Amb Dr Bashiru as a Member of Parliament.

Ambassador Kattanga becomes the fourth Chief Secretary since 2015. Others who had previously served the seat include Ambassador Ombeni Sefue, the late Amb Eng John Kijazi and Dr Bashiru.

Dr Bashiru who is also the former ruling CCM party's Secretary General has been replaced after serving the Chief Secretary position for only one month.

President Samia made the announcement at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma yesterday during the swearing-in of the Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango.

According to the Head of State, the appointment of the new Chief Secretary starts with immediate effect and that his post in Japan would be filled in the near future.

Dr Bashiru was appointed to the CS position on 26th February, this year by the late President John Magufuli, replacing the former Chief Secretary the late Eng. Kijazi who passed away suddenly on February 17, 2021.

Eng Kijazi had served the seat from 2016, succeeding Amb Sefue who served the position from 2012.

A list of other past Chief Secretaries with their time of service in the office in the bracket has Philemon Luhanjo (2006-2011), Amb Marten Lumbanga (1995-2006), Amb Paul Rupia (1986-1995), Tomothy Apiyo (1974-1986).

Others are Dickson Nkembo (1974-1967), Joseph Namata (1964-1967) and Dunstan Omari (1962-1964).

Between 2011 and 2012, Ambassador Kattanga served as the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government).

From July 2012 to October, 2019, he was the Chief Court Administrator for the Judiciary of Tanzania.