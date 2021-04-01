Namibia: Big Things Lined Up for Sunshine Boxers

Namibia's award-winning leading boxing promoter, Nestor 'Sunshine' Tobias, says the upcoming 'Together as One' Boxing Bonanza slated for 10 April will not be an opportunity for many of the country's youngsters but will serve as a vital springboard to bigger fights abroad.

The MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing & Fitness Academy, which is headed by Tobias, will this month, 10 April, host its much-anticipated 'Together as One' Boxing Bonanza at the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino.

The event will be headlined by veteran fighter Anthony Jarman, who will vie for the vacant WBO Africa super middleweight title against the equally determined Paulinus 'John John' Ndjolonimu, while some of the country's top boxing prospects will also be in action.

Touching on how preparations are going around the mega boxing bonanza, Tobias yesterday told New Era Sport all logistics and administrative matters are well under control to ensure the upcoming event goes smoothly and added that boxers alike have been hard at work polishing some rough edges ahead of fight night.

"Preparations around the coming boxing bonanza are going well. All boxers on the card are excited and eager to get into the ring and put up a great show, these guys haven't been in the ring for some time now and you can see the hunger in their eyes to return to the ring and make history. Fans can look out for some exciting fights on the night, like the fight between Philipus Nghitumbwa and Matheus Jonas, a fight to look out for because whoever wins is going to fight abroad. So, fans should expect a lot of fascinating bouts on the night as big things are lined up for our fighters this year," said an assuring Tobias, who added that boxers at his gym have been training at least three times a day to ensure they remain physically abreast.

The bonanza will also see Joseph Abel taking on Hango Festus in a super bantamweight four-rounder, while Elson Kalus will confront Paulus Amavila in the junior welterweight division four-rounder. In a super bantamweight, Matheus Heitha will face off against Wilhelm Shili in a four-rounder match.

Still in the junior welterweight division, Nestor Amukoto will face off against Fillemon Erastus in a four-rounder boxing match and Nestor Thomas will exchange blows with Nashilongo Theofelus in a bantamweight four-rounder. Sam Mathews will then go toe-to-toe against Gerson Vaeta in a featherweight four-rounder.

Johannes Nangolo will confront Kasela Silongo in a heavyweight four-round, meanwhile, in the super bantamweight four-round, Max Ipinge will take on Silongo Shikongo, while Nathaniel Sebastian will go against Jeremiah Mhere in a featherweight six-round.

Charles Shinima will take on Chikondi Makawa of Malawi in the junior middleweight six-round, while Philipus Nghitumbwa will confront Matheus Jonas in a super bantamweight 10 rounder. In the super bantamweight four-rounder, Martin Mukungu will go toe-to-toe against Sakaria Shihama.