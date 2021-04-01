Namibia: The Den - Where Local Designers Flourish

Showcasing and selling over 10 local designs, The Designers 'Emporium Namibia (DEN) is an integrated retail and incubation space that puts Namibian designers and their creative pieces in the limelight.

The Den situated in Maerua Mall, Windhoek is owned by award-winning fashion designer, Melisa Poulton which aims to exhibit a diverse range of ready-to-wear women and men's apparel, bags, and accessories using locally sourced materials and talent. "I have created this space for local designers, where they can sell their products and also allow locals to purchase the beautiful and fashion-forward garments. We have a few on board, but we are still looking for more designers," said Poulton.

According to Poulton, the Den also offers an opportunity for emerging designers to put their foot into the mainstream retail business. The retail sector in Namibia heavily affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which forces many clothing shops to close down, Poulton mentioned that there is still an opportunity for growth and that does not stop them from contributing and reviving the local retail sector.

"Now is the time for us Namibians to establish our own retail stores and support local products. We have so much talent and good local products that our people are not aware of," she added.

Masterfully curated collections hot off the local Fashion Week runways is what you will find in the Den.

Speaking to VIBEZ! Lafika Joyce of Windhoek Fashion Week said creating a platform for local designers means a lot to the fashion scene.

"There are a few shops in the country where one can find locally designer clothing so as part of the Fashion Week, we are assisting the Den and getting designers on board to help promote our fashion industry," she added.

Some of the designs showcased at the Den are ≠Nu/Gôa accessories, House of Poulton, Konjo accessories among many others.

Poulton encourages designers who are interested in selling their garments to contact her and request an application form.