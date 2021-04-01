Namibia: Eurobond Converted to Domestic Debt

1 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

In a bid to minimise international currency fluctuations, government approached the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) to provide foreign currency to settle the 10-year Eurobond that matures this year. In return, government will then owe GIPF as the international debt will have been converted to domestic debt to cover the more than N$7 billion required to redeem the Eurobond. According to government officials, more than N$5 billion have already been set aside to redeem the bonds.

During a debate on the budget last week, organised by the Capricorn Group and EY, finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi confirmed that government opted for the debt conversion "to cushion against foreign currency fluctuations".

The Eurobond is basically a foreign currency denominated loan. Namibia currently has two of these loans, one for US$500 million and another US$750 million (US$1.25 billion) almost N$19 billion at yesterday's exchange rate. The bonds are scheduled to mature this year and in 2025.

To minimise the impact on the domestic economy, the Ministry of Finance is using a debt redemption strategy to reduce any default risk by maintaining two sinking funds in two currencies, namely the Rand as well as a USD-denominated fund, to cater for foreign debt redemption.

According to chief economist at the Capricorn Group, Floris Bergh, Namibia's domestic debt will amount to N$75.8 billion while foreign debt will add up to N$43.9 billion for a total of N$119.8 billion or 68.8% of GDP.

"This debt trajectory will not stabilise over the forecast horizon, rising to 77% over three years. More needs to be done to get it under control," Bergh stated during the debate. However, he noted this would be a mammoth task given persistent pressure from the wage bill, which accounts for 52% of revenue, and interest bills amounting to 14% of total revenue.

During the tabling of the 2020/21 budget, Shiimi stated that Namibia's budget deficit is expected to gradually reduce from 10.1% to 4.1% of GDP during the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

"We think the minister of finance missed a trick therein that he did not aim for a confidence inspiring 3%, especially since the intention is now to roll the Eurobond coming due in November 2021. The total funding requirement will remain large relative to the domestic economy," Bergh commented on the budget deficit. - ebrandt@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.