Namibia: Ra Warns Motorists of Potholed Highway

1 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — The Roads Authority (RA) has vowed to repair all potholes on the Rundu-Divundu road along the Trans-Caprivi Highway in Kavango East region, when the weather permits.

"The rain has caused widespread damage on our roads and the RA is working hard to repair potholes and other damages in the shortest time possible," said the RA corporate communication officer, Constance Mwilima.

Many motorists have endured damage to their vehicles and some have been involved in accidents due to the deep and scattered potholes.

Mwilima said the RA has erected warning signs at critical places to alert motorists.

She urged motorists to exercise caution and reduce their speed according to the weather conditions.

"We would like to appeal to all motorists to be alert at all times, especially at night. Motorists should refrain from travelling at night, if possible, during the rainy season as the potholes are covered by water and will cause serious damage to vehicles if motorists drive into them," she said. The RA further said that as a long-term strategy, this road will be rehabilitated to mitigate future damage during the rainy season.

Ndonga Linena constituency councillor Michael Kampota, whose constituency is along the affected highway, has urged the RA to fill potholes temporarily with gravel.

"These potholes are destructive, they are deep and many motorists have been complaining and raised their concerns," he said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Jonathan Invited to Join APC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.