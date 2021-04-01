Tunisia: Hammamet to Host African and Oceania Olympic Games Qualifier, April 2-4

Tunis/Tunisia — The city of Hammamet will host on April 2-4 the African and Oceania Olympic Games Qualifier, with the participation of 156 athletes from 22 countries.

President of the International Federation of Associated Wrestling Styles (FILA) Nenad Lalovic is expected to attend this tournament, which will include Roman wrestling, freestyle and women's wrestling, in six different weight categories.

The champion and the runner-up in each category will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Tunisia and 13 African countries, namely Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mauritius and Sierra Leone, will take part in this competition.

Representatives of the Oceania are Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Marshal Islands, Micronesia and the Republic of Palau.