Ghana: BBC World Service Partners With Africaweb to Offer Digital Content to Audiences in Ghana and Cameroon

1 April 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

The BBC World Service and AfricaWeb have formed a new digital partnership to offer BBC News text, podcasts, audio and video content in English, Pidgin, Hausa and French to audiences in Ghana and Cameroon via market-leading news portals Ghanaweb.com and Camerounweb.com

This partnership will offer for the first time The Comb podcast, a unique and fascinating news and current affairs product aimed at younger audiences across the continent.

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, Head of West Africa Languages, BBC World Service says: "This partnership provides an opportunity to expand our digital reach in Ghana and Cameroon simultaneously to a combined audience of 6 million online visitors to both sites. We're very pleased to be partnering with AfricaWeb and look forward to expanding our service to a wider audience online."

Ismail Akwei, Editor-in-Chief, AfricaWeb says: "GhanaWeb and CamerounWeb have been serving Ghanaians and Cameroonians with quality news and independent journalism that have kept readers enlightened while safeguarding their right to freedom of expression. Our partnership with the BBC is part of the AfricaWeb dream of building Africa-wide collaborative relationships to make a more positive impact on the continent."

GhanaWeb and CamerounWeb are part of the AfricaWeb Holding group, an advertising and digital solutions provider for African publishers.

