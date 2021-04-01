Nigeria: UK Fines Pastor Oyakhilome's TV N65 Million Over 'Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories'

1 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Ofcom, a regulatory authority for broadcasting in the United Kingdom, has imposed a monetary fine on Loveworld Limited for airing potentially harmful claims about the coronavirus disease.

Loveworld is owned by Nigerian pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, who has on numerous occasions propagated outrageous claims about COVID-19.

Ofcom announced in a statement yesterday that the company is to pay the fine of N65 million (£125,00) after a programme broadcast on its religious service, Loveworld Television Network, featured inaccurate and potentially harmful claims about COVID-19.

The regulator said the 29-hour programme, Global Day of Prayer, included statements claiming that the pandemic was planned for sinister purposes.

The programme also aired claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is a means of administering nanochips to control and harm people.

Previous disproven claims about the link between 5G technology and COVID-19 were also repeated during the programme which was broadcast via a direct feed from Lagos.

Ofcom ruled that the programme had the potential to undermine confidence in public health advice about the disease which has infected nearly 130 million people across the world.

The agency has previously sanctioned the station for similar issues in May 2020 and January 2021 without imposing a financial penalty.

In response to Wednesday's decision, Loveworld gave Ofcom a number of assurances as to how it would improve its compliance procedures.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.